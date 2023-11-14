Maryland middle school teacher under investigation for social media posts on Israel-Hamas war: report

A Montgomery County middle school teacher is facing an investigation by the school district for social media posts on the Israel-Hamas war, including one suggesting the Oct. 7 attack was a hoax.

According to a report from The Daily Wire, the teacher in question is Sabrina Khan-Williams. Kahn-Williams is listed as a World Studies teacher and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team leader on Tilden Middle School's website.

Screenshots of Facebook posts Khan-Williams allegedly made were obtained by The Daily Wire.

"Debunked!! No music festival attack. Babies were not burned. Women were not violated," she reportedly wrote in one post.

The Daily Wire reports that in another post, Kahn-Williams suggested that Hamas did not start the war, saying, "They were just the perfect vehicle for Zionists to continue its apartheid."

In a letter to Tilden Middle School families Monday, principal Sapna Hopkins said the posts have "undermined" the values of the school including "respect and belonging."

According to Hopkins, she contacted the Office of Student Welfare and Compliance and the Office of Student Support and Well-Being to assist with the school's response, and the incident has been reported to the appropriate school district department, which is responsible for initiating an investigation.

"I understand the deep distress and hurt this incident has caused our community. We strive to be a No Place for Hate school. It is evident from recent events that we are not there yet. I acknowledge that we have work to do to live up to our values of respect and inclusion," Hopkins wrote.

"I am confident that we can emerge from this incident stronger and more united in our commitment to non-discrimination, equity, and cultural proficiency," the letter went on to say.

Doron Furtig lives near the school like other parents FOX 5 spoke with Tuesday. He said he did not feel the posts were appropriate for a teacher. At the same time, he recognized that they were her opinions.

"I mean, people have to be kind. People have strong opinions. People are easily offended, and you have to live in a community. You don’t want to split up a community if you don’t have to," he said.

Hopkins’ note to parents added, there are strict protocols in the process of responding to the matter. Any actions resulting from an investigation would be considered a personnel matter, so further details would not be provided.