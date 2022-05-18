Inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center under investigation

A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers.



The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.

Authorities say around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies discovered Moaf suffering an apparent medical emergency alone in his cell in the booking area of the jail.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE





The deputies requested 911 response, called for assistance from the jail’s medical staff and began administering emergency treatment.

Medics from the Alexandria Fire Department responded and continued to provide medical treatment, but Moaf dead at 8:44 a.m, according to Alexandria police.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather



Moaf had been booked into the Adult Detention Center on the evening of Monday, May 16.



The Alexandria Police Department is conducting the death investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct a review of the incident to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.



