How to watch today’s FIFA World Cup matches: Thursday, June 25

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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



It's another busy FIFA World Cup day with six matches taking place in the U.S., including Team USA back in action against Türkiye. The other five matches are Ecuador vs Germany, Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia vs Netherlands, Japan vs Sweden, and Paraguay vs Australia.

Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Ecuador vs Germany – Group E

4:00 p.m. ET

New York New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire – Group E

4:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stadium

Network: FS1

Tunisia vs Netherlands – Group F

7:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City Stadium

Network: FOX

Japan vs Sweden – Group F

7:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stadium

Network: FS1

Türkiye vs USA – Group D

10:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Stadium

Network: FOX

Paraguay vs Australia – Group D

10:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco Bay Stadium

Network: FS1

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.