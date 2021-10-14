How to stay healthy and fit at any age using Tom Brady's TB12 method

It’s safe to say a lot of us feel our age from time to time. Maybe we don’t get around as quickly as we used to, maybe we’ve got a few more aches and pains – but there is one very famous 44-year-old quarterback doing much more than that all while showing no signs of slowing down.

"You won’t hear any jokes about that from me," cracked President Joe Biden shortly after Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last February.

Saturday Night Live had their fun with the quarterback’s age in the lead-up to the big game too.

"You’re 43 years old but you look 27," cast member Kate McKinnon joked at the time.

It all raises the question – how does Brady keep going and going in a league where the average quarterback is nearly two decades younger than him?

"It really speaks to the TB12 method and what Tom and Alex Guerrero, his body coach, started when they cofounded TB12," explained Bryan Hart, the head body coach at the Tampa TB12 Performance & Recovery Center.

Hart told FOX 5 the TB12 method is a holistic approach to health and wellness that incorporates things like manual pliability work, nutrition, hydration, rest and recovery and cognitive fitness.

"It’s based off of what Tom and Alex have done for Tom’s career, to keep him on the field and keep him doing the things that he loves and doing it in a very, you know at a level he likes to do it at."

TB12 has centers in Foxboro, Boston and Tampa, but Hart said they conduct virtual sessions too. For more information, you can click here.