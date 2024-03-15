Holly Morris says goodbye to FOX 5

After 25 years, Holly Morris is leaving FOX 5 DC. "It's time for me to say goodbye to FOX 5 and to the world of local TV news," she announced Friday.

"There are not enough words in the dictionary to express how thankful I am for my coworkers and our viewers. You have lived life with me, celebrating my highest highs, shepherding me through my lowest lows," she said on air during her final broadcast.

Holly began her career in television after she graduated from Duke University with a degree in civil and environmental engineering. She has spent 31 years covering local news with stops in Ohio and Kentucky, before spending the last 25 in the nation's capital here at FOX 5!

"To say it's been an adventure is an understatement," she wrote in her station biography about her experiences at the station. "I was one of the first crews at the Pentagon on 911, I also pulled 9 G's (yes, I blacked out) when I flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds."

"But there is nothing I am more proud of than my husband and son," she went on to write. "Family is paramount to me. They are why I work and why I love life so much."

As for what’s next – Holly says she’ll spend time being a full-time mom to her son Hayden, traveling, playing tennis, having drinks with her book club, and not being exhausted every minute of the day!

Congratulations, Holly!

