Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening.

Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.

According to Cortes, two women got into a dispute and an altercation occurred in front of Cava, which is located in the food court. The woman who was taken to the hospital, police said, suffered minor injuries.

