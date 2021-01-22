Father killed after taking his daughter to fight other juveniles in Humble

article

Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening.



According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 10900 block of Spring Brook Pass.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out between several teens.

Gonzalez said an adult, later identified as Brandon Curtis, entered the fight and another adult grabbed a pistol and shot him.

Curtis was killed in the shooting, authorities said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Gonzalez said further investigation revealed that Curtis had gone with his juvenile daughter so she could fight other juveniles.

Gonzalez stated that during the fight, several other people, including juveniles became involved in the fight.



That's when, Gonzalez said, Curtis joined in the fight and is reported to have struck one of the juveniles several times.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The juvenile's brother, who lives in the area, saw it occur and shot Curtis in defense of his brother.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the case will be presented to a Harris County grand jury once the investigation is complete.