Hardee's employee stabs co-worker in the back in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Hardee's employee was arrested and charged after stabbing a co-worker in the back at the Anne Arundel County restaurant.
Officers responded to 718 Nursery Road in Linthicum on Friday, April 21 around 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.
Officers learned that an employee became upset with a co-worker and stabbed them in the back with a large knife.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.