Hardee's employee stabs co-worker in the back in Anne Arundel County

A Hardee's employee was arrested and charged after stabbing a co-worker in the back at the Anne Arundel County restaurant.

Officers responded to 718 Nursery Road in Linthicum on Friday, April 21 around 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Officers learned that an employee became upset with a co-worker and stabbed them in the back with a large knife.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.