Greenbelt officer critically injured after being hit by car

article

A Greenbelt police officer is in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday night.

Officials say the officer was on foot assisting U.S. Park Police with an accident around 10 p.m. near Edmonston Road and Cherrywood Lane when she was hit by the car.

The officer was airlifted to a MedStar hospital in D.C. The driver who police say hit the officer stayed on the scene.

Park Police say their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.