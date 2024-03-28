Gov. Moore requests $60 Million from Biden Administration for Baltimore Key Bridge response

Governor Wes Moore requested $60 million from the Biden Administration for emergency relief funding after the Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The funding request was made to Federal Highway Administration from the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transportation Authority. Funds would be used for debris removal, demolition, traffic operations and other emergency needs related to the deadly bridge collapse. Video shows it took less than 40 seconds for the bridge to be destroyed after the 985 foot cargo ship Dali collided, killing a group of construction workers.

Maryland officials say the bodies of two victims have been recovered following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday. Four others known to have fallen into the river are still missing. Authorities announced Wednesday evening, efforts have been exhausted and they were moving into a salvage operation.

The two men found in the river have been identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes of Baltimore and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera of Dundalk.

"Baltimore is being tested right now. Baltimore has been tested before and every time, we stand up on two feet. We dust ourselves off and we keep moving forward. Baltimore may get knocked down, but Baltimore doesn’t stay down," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

This emergency relief request is not related to bridge reconstruction efforts. Earlier this week, President Biden stated the federal government would pay for the entire cost of reconstructing the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and both he and Maryland’s Congressional delegation have pledged support to the people of Baltimore.

The request letter was authored by Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, who wrote damage assessments for the area are currently being conducted. Exact costs estimates are not able to provided, though Wiedefeld stated $60 million is the current estimate.

"The state of Maryland’s budget for emergencies is limited and unable to fund an emergency of this magnitude," the letter states.

"On the workers, we have to makes sure our workers are protected. You’re looking at the impact of the Port of Baltimore and what that bridge represents. We’re talking about upwards of 8,000 workers," Moore said Thursday. "This is a core economic engine for our state and we have to make sure our workers are protected. I know there’s a series of legislation that’s been spoken about. There has not been language that’s been produced yet, but the thing we know is we are going to work with the general assembly as the same way we are working with our federal delegation."

The Port of Baltimore is important for particular cargo, according to the University of Maryland supply chain management professor Martin Dresner.

"It does what we call ‘roll on, roll off’ business," Prof. Dresner said. "That’s cargo with wheels like cars and tractors. I believe it’s the largest port in the United States for this, or the east coast for ‘roll on, roll off’ type traffic."

It’s also a major port for coal exports, Dresner added. He added, it’s possible that the current closure of the port will result in potential delays for industrial and consumer shipments.

"So, for example, the companies that are importing automobiles through the port of Baltimore, if they can’t import more automobiles or they can’t figure out another way to get those automobiles into the country, there could be some shortages of some automobiles that come in through that port," he explained. "Usually, there is some safety stock or extra inventory in supply chain so depending on the industry, it could be anywhere from a few days or several months. If the companies already have that inventory in their supply chain, they may be okay."

Dresner said this is a lesson in the importance of companies frequently checking their supply chain for areas of vulnerability.

"Think about ways that you would be able to have some redundancies, plan b’s in place so if something happens to the critical aspects of your supply chain, you’ll be able to maintain your operation," he said.

The investigation into the crash is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, which was slated Thursday to interview the two pilots on board the cargo ship.