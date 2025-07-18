George Mason University under investigation by DOJ over DEI

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into George Mason University to determine whether the school gives preferential treatment of certain races and sexes in the hiring process, the latest in a long list of schools to face pressure from the federal government over DEI policies.

What we know:

"The investigation stems from statements and policies made by the University’s president, which indicate that race and sex are motivating factors in faculty hiring and other employment decisions to achieve ‘diversity’ goals," according to a news release.

"It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions—they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly."

Last week, the Trump administration opened a civil rights investigation into George Mason University in response to a complaint from professors who say the school favors underrepresented groups.

Big picture view:

The investigation into George Mason University follows the resignation last month of the University of Virginia's president, James E. Ryan, following similar probes into diversity, equity and inclusion policies at the school.

Ryan had faced conservative criticism that he failed to heed federal orders to eliminate DEI policies, and his removal was pushed by the Justice Department as a way to help resolve a department inquiry targeting the school, sources say.

"To make a long story short, I am inclined to fight for what I believe in, and I believe deeply in this University," Ryan wrote in a statement. "But I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job. To do so would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld."

