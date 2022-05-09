Gas prices could soar just in time for Memorial Day weekend, experts say

The pain at the pump is back with a vengeance as D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all seeing big hikes in gas prices once again – and this time, they might not go down for a while.

Average gas prices are up more than 18 cents in the last two weeks. D.C.'s average price is at $4.69, Maryland is at $4.44 and Virginia is at $4.22, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic's Gas Price Survey.

FOX 5 found one gas station on Dolly Madison Drive near the GW Parkway selling premium gas for $5.99 per gallon. Drivers tell us the latest spike is having an impact on how far they'll drive for Memorial Day, and how careful they choose where to buy their gas.

"You have to get to work, and you have to put gas in your car so what options do you have?" said one viewer.

AAA says with three weeks until Memorial Day, if trends continue, prices could increase by almost 60 cents per gallon.

Metro says bus ridership is up 60% and train ridership is up 40% as prices continue to soar.

"If you’re going to concerts, when you’re going to sporting events it’s really the way to go," says VP of Metro Communications Kristie Swink Benson. "So it’s not just gas prices, but we’re seeing multiple reasons why people are choosing Metro, and we want them to continue to do that."

By federal law, more expensive summer fuel blends have to start being sold by June 1. AAA says in anticipation of that deadline, you could see stations switching over in the next two weeks, meaning Memorial Day gas prices may wind up being the highest we've ever seen.