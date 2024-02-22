Gaithersburg woman stabbed, injured in alleged domestic dispute

A 51-year-old woman was stabbed in Gaithersburg Thursday night, and police believe her attack stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Corporal Dan Lane said officers found the victim just before 9 o'clock suffering from lacerations in the 500 block of Girard Street. She was taken to a hospital with what officials initially described as "non-life-threatening" injuries. Her condition has since been upgraded to critical.

Montgomery County Police

The suspect left the scene of the alleged crime before the officers arrived. However, Corporal Lane said that at 9:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of E. Diamond Avenue and Railroad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck.

The description of the person who was hit matched that of the suspect involved in the stabbing.

