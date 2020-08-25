Gaithersburg mom organizes effort to build free desks for kids in need

For a lot of kids, the idea of distance learning may be a drag.

One local mom and dad are hoping to provide a little bright spot for some.

They’re organizing an effort to get free desks to families in need. It’s called "Desks by Dads."

As we prepare to enter the world of virtual classes, Jessica Berrellez thought about how every child deserves their own learning space, and the need in her own community, Gaithersburg, is greater than she could have imagined.

They have 20 kids on a waiting list for a free desk and have already delivered desks to 18 students between Jones Lane Elementary and Ridgeview Middle Schools.

Berrellez got her husband to create a prototype and now has friends pitching in. They are accepting donations for materials and trying to squeeze it all in while parenting their own children during the pandemic.

"Desks by Dads" plans to host a community build day on September 13 and is asking for volunteers to help build and deliver free desks to local students.