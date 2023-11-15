Frederick County neighbor shoots dog running loose; officials say owner has extensive history of violations

No charges have been filed after a person shot their neighbor’s dog that was running loose in Frederick County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, Frederick County deputies and Animal Control officers were called to the area of Union Bridge quarry where it was reported that a dog had been shot.

According to the alleged shooter, two dogs were running around the neighborhood off of the owner’s property. At one point, one of the dogs reportedly behaved in an "aggressive and threatening" manner while on the neighbor’s property and the neighbor shot the dog.

After investigating, Frederick County deputies determined that there were no criminal findings and Animal Control took over.

They say the owner of the dogs was known to them and had an extensive history of violations for letting the dogs run around. Officials confirmed that the dogs were unrestrained, unaccompanied and off the owner’s property at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.