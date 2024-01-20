Frederick County crash, downed utility poles shutsdown Route 85

Frederick County Officials on the scene of Route 85 between Greenfield Road and Oland Road where a vehicle crash and downed utility poles have shutdown both sides of the roadway.

Officials say the current estimated time for the closure is between 3–4 hours. No word on injuries at this time.

According to officials, the current wind conditions are causing a lot of drifting and ice on roads. Officials are responding to a number of vehicle crashes.



Drivers are reminded to use caution, reduce their speed, put cell phones down, and leave in plenty of time to get to your destination.