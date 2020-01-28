FOX 5's favorite Super Bowl snack recipes

The FOX 5 gang has shared their favorite Super Bowl recipes so you can make them for the big game!

STEVE'S PULLED PORK MINI-SLIDERS

INGREDIENTSPork shoulderPepperSalkPaprikaCayenneBrown sugarGarlic pepperOther spicesApple cider vinegarChicken brothBeer or colaBBQ sauce

STEPS

Rub: Salt, Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne, Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder and a few secret spices

Rub pork shoulder and let sit at least one hour (the longer the better) in plastic bag in refrigerator

Saute meat until it gets a nice sear on all sides

Deglaze pot then add small amount of apple cider vinegar, chicken broth, beer and/or cola to help break down meat

Cook in Instant Pot for 45 minutes or in Slow Cooker for 6-8 hours

Use two forks to shred meat and add BBQ sauce to flavor as desired

Serve on small slider roll with a pickle chip

ALLISON'S SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

INGREDIENTSSalt2 10-oz bags spinach, no stems1 TB unsalted butter1 TB minced onion1 minced garlic clove2 tsp flour1 1/4 cups milke1/2 tsp lemon juice1 tsp Worcestershire sauce1 1/4 cups grated parmesan cheese1/4 cup sour cream1/2 cup shredded white sharp cheddar1/2 cup frozen artichoke hearts (thawed, squeezed, rough chopped)

STEPS

Boil pot of salted water. Add spinach and cook for 30 seconds. Drain, then chop spinach.

Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, salt and cook 2 minutes.

Add flour and stir for 1 minute.

Whisk in milk for about 1 minute.

Remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan and sour cream

Return to pot to medium heat. Add spinach, cheddar and artichokes. Stir until melted.

Serve with warm tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.

MAUREEN'S TOUCHDOWN CHILI

INGREDIENTS1-2 pounds ground beef1 8 oz can tomato paste1 12oz can diced tomato3-4 cans Kidney beans1 onion chopped1 teaspoon olive oil½ cup water or beef brothSaltBlack PepperCayenne PepperCuminChili powderGarlic powderOnion powderOreganoBasilPaprika

STEPS

Sauté onions in a little bit of olive oil. While sautéing , add ground beef and season with salt and pepper.Brown the ground beef.Add one can tomato paste and mix together. Add a little bit of water or beef broth, maybe like ½ cup. Let the mixture cook for about 5 minutes. Stir continually so it doesn’t burn. You want to cook off the overt tomato paste taste.Add can of diced tomato and all dry seasonings. I never measure, but I’ll say maybe it’s a teaspoon for each ingredient. I season to taste.Add the cans of kidney beans.Stir all together and let cook on medium to low heat for about 15 minutes.Season again to taste.

MIKE’S CHOCOLATE COOKIE RECIPE

INGREDIENTS2 cups flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt2 sticks butter3/4 cup sugar3/4 cup brown sugar1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 eggs1 bag chocolate chips

STEPS

Sift the flourMicrowave The ButterSeparate Dry & Wet Ingredients"Wisk" Wet Ingredients Until Fluffy & Light BrownAdd Dry Ingredients In Thirds, Not All At OnceUNDER BAKE! Cook 1-2 mins less than advertised. Pull Out And Let Stand On Hot Cookie Sheet For 5 Minutes

HOLLY’S LULU DIP

This is my husband’s grandmother’s recipe. She always had a bowl of it in her fridge ready to serve!

INGREDIENTS

Block of Monterrey Jack CheesePickled JalapenosMayonnaise

STEPS

Grate the block of cheese ( tip: Don’t buy the pre-shredded cheese, it doesn’t turn out the same for whatever reason)Dice jalapenos – amount depends on how spicy you like it!Mix in diced jalapenos. Pour in a tiny bit of jalapeno juice from the jar. Mix in a small amount of mayonnaise. Stir all together. The key is not to add too much mayo. You need just enough to bind it together.

You can serve right away, but I think it always tastes better if you let it sit overnight. Serve with Fritos Scoops or tortilla chips!

HOLLY’S SKYLINE CHILI DIP

When I want a taste of home, Skyline is my go to! It’s the one, true Cincinnati chili. One of the best ways to enjoy Skyline is in this dip. It is totally addictive… so says the girl from the Queen City

INGREDIENTS

1 Can of Skyline Chili ( no beans )1 block of Philadelphia Cream Cheese1 bag of Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

This is a Cincinnati delicacy! Cans of Skyline Chili are hard to come by. I have my family send me them! But you can also order them online on Amazon, of course! Sometimes, I do find them in Harris Teeter.

STEPS

Spread cream cheese on bottom of baking pan.Pour Chili on top of cream cheese.Cover entire top with Cheddar Cheese

Heat in oven until cheese is slightly melted and chili is bubbling through. Serve with Fritos Scoops or tortilla chips!