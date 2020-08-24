FOX 5 welcomes Marissa Mitchell to morning show, Good Day DC

article

FOX 5 is excited to announce Marissa Mitchell as its newest member of the team!

Mitchell will serve as an anchor on the morning show, alongside Wisdom Martin, Holly Morris, Erin Como and Mike Thomas. She will also anchor and report for Good Day DC.

“Marissa is a smart, quick-witted journalist who has the right personality to seamlessly fit in with our morning team,” said Vice President and News Director Paul McGonagle.

Most recently, Mitchell served as an anchor and reporter for WAGA FOX 5, the FOX-owned-and-operated station in Atlanta.

Prior to that, she worked as an anchor and reporter at WBMA, ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama. Mitchell began her career in broadcasting as a multimedia journalist for WTVC-TV in Chattanooga Tennessee.

She has also written for Rolling Out and Crossroads News.

Mitchell holds a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Emory University.

"FOX 5’s dynamic and informative shows will allow me to explore countless subjects at a pivotal time in our nation and the world," Mitchell said. "I look forward to working alongside some of the best journalists in the industry to inform the viewers of the DMV, and earn their trust.”

