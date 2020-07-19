FOX 5 On The Hill takes on DC's proposed ad tax

One expert tells FOX 5 that a proposed new tax on advertisements would be a bad idea even during a good economy, but especially during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

District lawmakers say their proposed three percent tax on ads would bring in $18 million to city coffers.

But the added costs to businesses -- including FOX 5 -- and consumers would sink any potential benefit the new revenue would bring, opponents say.

What's more, the District tax would create an unlevel playing field between DC businesses and their competitors located in Maryland, Virginia and elsewhere in the country.

Dan Jaffe of the Association of National Advertisers joined FOX 5 On The Hill this Sunday morning to share his opinion: