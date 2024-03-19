FOX 5 DC to host blood drive in partnership with Red Cross

On Tuesday, March 26, FOX 5 DC and the Red Cross are hosting blood drives in Fairfax and Silver Spring.

Every eight minutes, Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster in the U.S. Their support is critical — as climate disasters grow in frequency and intensity, and home fires continue to upend lives each day.

March is Red Cross Month, where, for the past 80 years, Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and financial supporters are honored for their commitment to helping individuals and families in need. That's why FOX 5 DC is teaming up with Red Cross to collect enough blood to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

The blood drives will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 26 at the following locations:

2020 Eastwest Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910

8550 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax VA 22031

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use code FOX5 to make an appointment to donate blood.