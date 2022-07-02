Fourth of July: How to celebrate the festivities in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Fourth of July weekend is finally here and to celebrate there will be many events taking place across the D.C. region!

FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to officials across the District to get a glimpse of some of the big events taking place in D.C. as part of FOX 5's Fourth of July Preview Special.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in D.C.:

NATIONAL MALL

The National Mall is offering several events to celebrate the Fourth of July including the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, National Independence Day Parade, Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area, The Capitol Fourth Concert, and Fireworks on the National Mall Monday night. Click here to learn more about the events happening at the National Mall.

BIG BUS

Big Bus Washington, D.C. is offering tours of the District in the days surrounding Independence Day. The company cannot operate on July 4 due to National Park Service enforced restrictions, but people can still hop on to sightsee during the days surrounding the holiday. To learn more about Big Bus tours click here.

CITY CRUISES

If large crowds are not your thing, then catching the fireworks from a boat on the Potomac River may be more your speed. City Cruises are offering six different Fourth of July cruise experiences that you can pick from. To learn more about getting tickets for the Independence Day cruises click here.

ROOFTOP OPTIONS

While some may want to be on the National Mall or the Potomac River to watch the fireworks Monday night, others will want to take advantage of the views a rooftop offers. There will be several buildings in the D.C. area holding rooftop firework viewings. Here's a look at some of the options:

Hotel Washington's Vue Rooftop is offering a 21 and up firework viewing event. To learn more about the event and tickets click here.

July 4th Rooftop Fireworks Party at Top of the Gate at the Watergate Hotel. Click here to read more about ticketing information

The Conrad Hotel in DC is also offering a fireworks viewing party at its rooftop bar and restaurant, Summit, for guests of the hotel on Monday night. To learn more about reserving a room and festivities being held on Monday click here.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES

If learning about the history of Independence Day piques your interest, then the National Archives have you covered on Monday. The National Archives will be holding a Day-of Celebration in honor of July 4. The celebration will feature several family-fun activities like tours of the National Archives, performances, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a chance to see the National Independence Day Parade from the National Archives' portico & steps. To learn more about the events happening on Monday at the National Archives click here.

OTHER EVENTS

D.C.

Independence Day at Washington Nationals Park . You can watch July 4 baseball as the Nationals take on the Miami Marlins Monday at 11:05 a.m.

Maryland

Independence Day Celebration in Rockville. The annual event will be held at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday.

Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration in Frederick. The event will be held from 12 p.m. until Dusk at Baker Park. It features two stages of entertainment along side family friendly rides, activities, food and fireworks.

Virginia