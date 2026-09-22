Former Turnstile guitarist found incompetent to stand trial in alleged car strike case

A former guitarist for Grammy‑winning Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile has been found incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges after authorities say he chased down and struck a former bandmate’s father with his car, seriously injuring him.

The Brief Brady Ebert was found incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges Family members told police he drove up honking and yelling obscenities before driving into William Yates Ebert was arrested and charged with attempted second‑degree murder and first‑degree assault



The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Brady Ebert was found incompetent during a hearing Tuesday, where officials also said there was an outburst in the courtroom. He was committed to the Department of Mental Health with a status hearing set for January 19, 2027.

In April, officers responding to a report of a pedestrian being struck in Silver Spring found 79‑year‑old William Yates, the father of Turnstile lead singer Brendan Yates, injured in a front yard, according to charging documents. Family members told police Ebert, who left the band several years ago, had driven up honking and yelling obscenities before allegedly throwing a rock and driving into Yates.

Yates’ daughter, Erin Gerber, told authorities she and her husband were getting their children out of their car when Ebert approached and allegedly struck her father before driving off. Yates said Ebert had been causing problems for the family since being removed from the band.

Ebert, 33, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with attempted second‑degree murder and first‑degree assault. He was held without bond.

Turnstile’s 2021 album Glow On propelled the band into the mainstream, and they won Grammys in 2026 for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance.