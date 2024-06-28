Former President Trump heads to Virginia for campaign rally
VIRGINIA - Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally in Virginia Friday afternoon.
The rally held in Chesapeake, Virginia comes on the heels of the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday night. Topics included abortion, immigration, foreign policy, and inflation, with the showdown taking a personal turn at times when President Joe Biden highlighted Trump’s criminal convictions. Trump, in response, pointed to Biden’s son Hunter, who was also recently convicted.
Neither candidate has been formally nominated by their party and Trump has yet to announce his running mate pick, though several names have been floated as possibilities including – not limited to – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Other names that have been mentioned include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
The rally on Friday will be held at the Historic Greenbriar Farms in Chesapeake.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Trump is expected to speak at 3 p.m.