Former Fairfax County officer indicted; accused of sexual misconduct with minor in cadet program

A former Fairfax County police officer has been indicted for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor in the department's safety cadet program.

"Between the dates of November 12th, 2019 and December 16th, 2019 former Fairfax County Police Officer John Grimes is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor in the Fairfax County Police Public Safety Cadet Program over whom he maintained a supervisory," said Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano in a statement.

At a press conference Tuesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis spoke with reporters and said the victim was a 16-year-old female. Davis said cadets are usually between the ages of 14 and 21 and have an interest in a career as a police officer. Davis also said changes have been made to the safety cadet program including suspending ride-alongs.

Grimes – a three and a half year veteran -- faces up to 15 years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender if found guilty, authorities said.

Grimes faces three counts of custodial indecent liberties. "Crimes in which young people in our community are taken advantage of by those in positions of authority within the criminal justice system are particularly egregious and threaten our community's confidence in the system. I will therefore always act to hold those responsible for such heinous crimes accountable. I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case," Descano's statement continued.