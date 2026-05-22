Missing Virginia teen may be with convicted felon, police say

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The Brief Autumn Van Zandt, 17, was last seen on May 19. Police believe she may be with Ronnie Reel and that the two may be trying to travel out of the state. Reel is a convicted felon who has previously been arrested for a child sex crime.



Police in Fredericksburg are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who they say may be traveling with a convicted felon who's previously been charged with a child sex crime.

What we know:

Autumn Van Zandt was last seen on May 19 around 1 p.m., according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officials believe the teen was last seen traveling with 39-year-old Ronnie Reel, and that the two might be trying to leave the state. Police say they believe Autumn left voluntarily, but that "her age makes her safety and wellbeing the highest priority until she is found and directly assessed."

The two are believed to be in the Woodbridge, Virginia, area.

On Friday, the Fredericksburg Police issued a warrant for Reel's arrest charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The backstory:

Reel is a convicted felon. In 2022, Reel pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County. But after attorneys missed a deadline to submit evidence in the case, Reel agreed to a plea deal and was let out on time served.

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Autumn Van Zandt

What you can do:

Van Zandt is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a heart-shaped tattoo on her hip. Police said she was last seen wearing a black top and jean shorts and carrying a red purse.

Police said Van Zandt is known to frequent downtown Fredericksburg and the Southpoint Shopping area in Spotsylvania County.

Officers asked anyone with information about Van Zandt's whereabouts to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122, or submit tips anonymously by text to 847-411.