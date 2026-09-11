5 minors apprehended after police chase in stolen vehicle

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The Brief Five juveniles were apprehended after a short police chase in Washington, D.C. U.S. Park Police said the juveniles fled when officers attempted to stop them in a stolen car. The five juveniles were taken for medical evaluation as is standard procedure.



Five minors were apprehended Friday night in Washington, D.C., after leading U.S. Park Police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

What we know:

Around 8:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle on DC-295. The driver struck the police cruiser and fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.

After a short chase, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle on DC-295, near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Five minors then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. They were all apprehended, and no injuries were reported.

The minors were taken for medical evaluation in keeping with standard procedures, police said.