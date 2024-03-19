Authorities say a firefighter was injured, and several residents were displaced after a blaze at a southeast Washington apartment building.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Gainesville Street.

Firefighter injured, residents displaced after blaze at southeast DC apartment building (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Firefighters were able to control and contain the flames that started in a second floor apartment in the building.

Officials say six residents have been displaced. One firefighter and one civilian were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.