Federal officers seize 5 tons of Europe-bound marijuana in Baltimore

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The Brief Federal authorities in Baltimore intercepted a massive shipment of marijuana valued at an estimated $24 million before it could be smuggled across the Atlantic. In total, officers uncovered 10,615 pounds of the drug. The shipment was seized during an export check at the port.



Federal authorities in Baltimore intercepted a massive shipment of marijuana valued at an estimated $24 million before it could be smuggled across the Atlantic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

What we know:

During an export check at the port, CBP officers inspected a 40-foot shipping container originally sent from Nassau County, New York. Though paperwork claimed the cargo held men's shirts, a physical examination revealed 238 boxes loaded with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A two-year-old German shepherd named Letti, working as a CBP narcotics detector dog, first alerted handlers to the illegal drugs inside the crates, authorities said.

In total, officers uncovered 10,615 pounds of the drug. While valued at $24 million domestically, authorities noted that high-quality American marijuana can command double or triple that price on the European black market. This specific load was destined for Liverpool, England.

Federal law strictly bans the export and interstate transport of marijuana. Officials said in a statement that global smuggling syndicates routinely try to exploit commercial shipping lanes, driving up security costs for legitimate trade.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been arrested yet.

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations has taken over the ongoing criminal case.