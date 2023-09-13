Authorities are searching for a father who went into the water of Mattawoman Creek in Charles County after the inflatable he and his son were on capsized.

The man and his son were on the water near the Potomac River around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when the watercraft overturned.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Father still missing after inflatable capsizes in Mattawoman Creek; son able to swim to shore

The son was able to swim to shore near Creeds Mill Place in Marbury and found someone to call 911.

The father is described as a black male with short hair, 5-foot-7-inches tall and approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue and white shorts and a baseball cap.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and other agencies are assisting with the search.