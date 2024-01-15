Howard County father shoots, kills 2 teenage children before turning gun on himself: police

A father shot and killed his two teenage children before killing himself Sunday, Howard County police say.

Officers responded to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 to conduct a welfare check.

Upon investigating, officers found one adult and two juveniles with gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a domestic double murder-suicide.

Police believe that Christopher Zanski, 42, shot his son, 17-year-old Braden Zanski and his 15-year-old daughter Hailey Zanski, 15, then shot and killed himself. They all lived at the home together.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident. The motive is unknown at this time.



