Fatal shooting in Largo leaves 1 man dead, another injured

Bullets struck two people in a Largo neighborhood Monday afternoon and one of the men who was shot has died.

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department don't believe the shooting was random, but they have not disclosed a motive.

The incident, the department said, occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Harry S. Truman Dr. near the Truman Manor community. When officers arrived at the scene, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced one man dead, while the other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information related to the shooting to contact them.

