Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-295, vehicle on fire in Northeast DC

A multi-vehicle collision in Northeast, D.C. left one dead and a vehicle on fire.

D.C. Fire and Rescue officials are on the scene of a collision on I-295 at Benning Road. Officials say two vehicles were involved in the collision and one of them has caught fire.

According to officials, one individual has been pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say there is one entrapment and a patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

