Falls Church restaurant able to provide meals for hospital workers after spike in business

One of the Northern Virginia restaurants we profiled recently during our FOX 5 Takeout segment is apparently benefiting from all the publicity. So much so, they're paying it forward.

It's high noon and the owner and staff from Meaza Restaurant in Falls Church is delivering lunch for the front line healthcare workers at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Meaza Zemedu's Ethiopian restaurant, like almost all small businesses right now, is struggling to stay open, and yet, that's not stopping her from packing hot lunches today for one hundred hospital workers.

What made today's food donation somewhat different than the ones we've told you about before is the fact FOX 5 played a minor role in helping to inspire this one to happen.

Two weeks ago, we visited Meaza on Columbia Pike and told its story on our afternoon newscast as a part of FOX 5's on-going series that profiles small businesses who are doing their best to stay alive during the pandemic.

