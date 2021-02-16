Fairfax, Loudoun County schools begin return to classroom with in-person, hybrid plans for some students

Some students and teachers in Fairfax and Loudoun counties will return to the classroom Tuesday.

Both counties will operate under modified hybrid reopening plans after nearly a year of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Fairfax County, some of the first students to return in groups one through four – including some special needs students and preschool students -- will return to classrooms with social distancing and other safety requirements in place. "We've been planning for this, with student and staff safety as our top priority," FCPS tweeted Tuesday morning.

In Loudoun County, some of the first students to return will include preschool through fifth graders, English learners and special needs students. Staff and students will also use social distancing and other safety measures in the classroom.

Both counties plan on allowing more students back in their buildings for in-person learning over the upcoming weeks.

