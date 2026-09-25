Fairfax County School Board bans Flock cameras on school property

The Brief The Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to ban Flock license plate reader cameras on its property. Board members made this proactive move despite having never formally considered placing the technology on school grounds. The decision reflects growing nationwide concerns over data security and civil liberties regarding automated license plate readers.



The Fairfax County School Board has voted to prohibit Flock license plate reader cameras from being installed on school board property.

The unanimous vote was largely a proactive move. School board members said they had never formally discussed or considered placing the technology on school grounds, but the new policy ensures that will remain the case.

The measure prohibits the installation, purchase or leasing of automatic license plate reader systems on property owned by the school board, including the controversial Flock cameras. The policy does not affect speed cameras, school bus stop‑arm cameras or existing school security cameras, which will continue to be permitted.

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The decision comes as concerns about license plate reader technology, data security and civil liberties continue to grow nationwide. In Arlington, officials recently voted to remove dozens of license plate reader cameras, while Fairfax County supervisors voted last week to pause any expansion of the county’s existing network.

The Fairfax County Police Department currently operates about 84 automated license plate reader systems. Fairfax County leaders say they want additional information about the technology and data security practices before considering further expansion.

At the same time, officials have pointed to the system’s effectiveness. Since Fairfax County police began using the cameras in 2022, the technology has helped solve roughly 1,600 crimes and recover more than 500 stolen vehicles.