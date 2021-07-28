Fairfax County public schools to require masks this fall

Fairfax County schools announced on Wednesday that they will follow a number of other districts in the D.C. area and will require that all students and staff wear masks in the upcoming school year.

The Northern Virginia school district’s policy reflects similar moves in D.C., Prince George’s County and Montgomery County.

Fairfax County schools officials say masks will be required indoors and on school buses, but will not be required outside during recess or when eating.

Students and staff may also refrain from wearing masks during physical education.

Schools in the D.C. region are trying to open with full-time, in-person classes this fall.

However, states across the country are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, primarily among the unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control this week changed course on masks, saying fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks in certain areas with substantial and high coronavirus spread.

