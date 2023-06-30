Fairfax County Public Schools employee arrested for having child sex abuse material

A Fairfax County Public Schools employee is accused of having child sex abuse material at his home.

Cybercrime detectives arrested 32-year-old Aaron Matthew Betts Friday in the 6300 block of Saddle Tree Drive in the Rose Hill neighborhood.

Aaron Matthew Betts, 32, of Rose Hill Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

According to police, Betts has been working with Fairfax County Public Schools' intramural sports program since Sept. 2021.

At this point in the investigation, police do not believe any FCPS students were victims. However, a full investigation will be conducted into Betts’ personal electronics to ensure the safety of the community.

He is currently being held without bond.