Fairfax County prosecutors pursuing criminal case against Park Police officers in deadly shooting of Bijan Ghaisar: report

Fairfax County prosecutors may bring charges against two U.S. Park Police officers in the shooting of Bijan Ghaisar, an unarmed motorist who was killed in 2017 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, a family lawyer confirmed to FOX 5 on Wednesday. This was first reported by the Washington Post.

Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Morrogh obtained the FBI file on the fatal shooting and attempted to convene a grand jury, but the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. refused to allow FBI agents to testify, FOX 5's Paul Wagner reports.

Attorneys representing the Ghaisar family told FOX 5 the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is now pursuing a local criminal case into the shooting.

Bijan Ghaisar

On Nov. 17, 2017, Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away. Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the GW Parkway.

The Ghaisar Family released the following statement to FOX 5 on Wednesday:



"We appreciate all of the recent efforts by Commonwealth Attorney Ray Morrogh to obtain justice for Bijan. After the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did what the Federal Government has never done - kept them informed of the status of the investigation - it is now more clear than ever that individuals at DOJ are not only refusing to do their jobs but are preventing others from doing what is right."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. also released a statement to FOX 5:

"The Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office was invited to participate in this investigation shortly after the incident occurred over two years ago, but it declined to do so. The fact that the Commonwealth Attorney has now decided to take up the case after the FBI shared its investigative files with his office does not relieve us of our obligations to comply with federal regulations and carefully consider this request. We received the Touhy request from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on Friday evening. This is not the type of request that can be resolved over the weekend or in just three business days. It is important to note that the request is still under consideration by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia."

It is unclear when a grand jury could decide if the officers will be indicted in the killing of the 25-year-old McLean accountant.

