Fairfax County Police sergeant charged with aggravated sexual battery

The Brief Sergeant was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Officials said both victims are known to him. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.



A Fairfax County police sergeant has been arrested in Fauquier County and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to an off‑duty incident, authorities said.

Sergeant Matthew Sylvester, 40, of Warrenton, was taken into custody on April 18.

Sylvester, a 16‑year veteran assigned to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Officials said both victims are known to him.

The department has placed Sylvester on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal case and an internal investigation.

Sergeant Matthew Sylvester (Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office)