Fentanyl-laced cocaine likely caused 6 Falls Church overdoses at apartment, Fairfax County police say

Five people are recovering and a sixth person is "clinging to life" after they overdosed on what police say may have been a "deadly batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine" in Falls Church, according to Fairfax County police.

Investigators say the group had returned to an apartment after leaving Babylon Café.

They say the mother of one of the victims called 911, and responders administered Narcan to them.

Police are warning people in the community that the fentanyl-laced drugs may be in circulation.

They have not indicated whether they expect to make any arrests in connection with the investigation.

According to police, they’re dealing with a dramatic uptick in overdoses in Fairfax County amid the pandemic.

In 2021, they’ve responded to 201 overdoses, 55 of them fatal.

They say the number of overdoses has increased 51% since 2019.

