Fairfax County Fire Captain dies from 'occupational cancer,' honored by fellow servicemembers

A Fairfax County Fire Captain has died from "occupational cancer," Fire Chief John Butler announced on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"It is with great sadness that Fire Chief John Butler announces the line-of-duty death of Captain Kimberly Schoppa on April 26, 2022 from occupational cancer," the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department said in a post.

Captain Kimberly Schoppa (PHOTO: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Captain Schoppa was hired as a firefighter in 2004 and served with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for over 18 years. She was assigned to Fire Station 27, West Springfield and a member of the Honor Guard, at the time of her passing.

"Captain Schoppa was a valued friend and esteemed member of the department. There is no doubt Captain Schoppa touched many lives throughout her career and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person. She was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend. She will be greatly missed," the post reads.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Early Tuesday morning Fairfax County Fire and Rescue members gathered to salute Captain Schoppa during her dignified transfer. Units from her last assignment, Station 27, West Springfield, carried her to the funeral home.