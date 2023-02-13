Estimated 15 suspects rob Chanel store in Downtown DC: police

article

The Chanel store in Downtown D.C. was robbed by approximately 15 suspects on Sunday, according to the police report.

The reporting person told police that approximately 15 suspects wearing masks and hoods entered the store in the 900 block of I Street NW around 2:47 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 arrested after Southeast DC assault leads to officer-involved shooting

The report says one of the suspects sprayed a fire extinguisher causing a disturbance and loud noise. The suspects then took an undetermined amount of items including handbags without paying for them and left in multiple vehicles.

DC Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspects and vehicles involved in this incident.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.