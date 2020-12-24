Emergency crews stop by NIH campus in Bethesda to wish Dr. Fauci a happy 80th birthday

Emergency crew members surprised Dr. Anthony Fauci the day before his 80th birthday as he was leaving the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on December 23.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows the group holding up signs and singing "Happy Birthday" to Dr. Fauci.

READ MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci celebrating 80th birthday, Christmas at home amid pandemic fight

"Yesterday evening, crews from the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, along with the National Institutes of Health Fire Department, stopped by the NIH campus to wish Dr. Fauci a happy birthday as he left work," wrote the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad on Facebook.

"Thank you to all of our neighbors at National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) for your support of the Rescue Squad and for everything you’re doing to fight COVID-19."

READ MORE: DC mayor proclaims Thursday 'Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day' in honor of his 80th birthday

Advertisement

Fauci, who turned 80 on Dec. 24., is celebrating at home this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed his birthday as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in the nation's capital in his honor.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted an audio recording to Twitter on Thursday singing "Happy Birthday" to Dr. Fauci.

READ MORE: President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Dr. Anthony Fauci