Emergency crews responding to Anne Arundel County boat crash; 1 person missing

Emergency crews are on the scene after two boats collided in the South River in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday.

One boater is still missing, according to fire officials.

Around 1:30, officials indicated that they were transitioning from rescue to recovery.

Two occupants were in both boats. Those who were in the first boat are okay.

Along with one boater disappearing, another from the second boat suffered minor injuries.

Maryland State Police are conducting a surface search, and Anne Arundel County divers are searching the water.

The crash was reported around 12:23 p.m.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available

