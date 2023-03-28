Expand / Collapse search

Elderly woman shot in Capitol Heights neighborhood

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are at the scene of a late-night shooting on Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights, not far from the D.C. line. 

An elderly woman, according to police, has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capitol Heights police said they received a call about shots fired on the 600 block of Drum Avenue. And when officers arrived in the area, they found the elderly victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.