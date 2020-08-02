Egypt tells Elon Musk pyramids were not built by aliens, invite him to visit

article

Egyptians urged Elon Musk to visit Egypt and to further research the pyramids after he appeared to claim that the ancient structures were built by aliens, according to reports.

SpaceX founder Musk has a history of erratic tweets, making bold claims on the social media platform that divide observers. On Friday, Musk was at it again when he tweeted that "Aliens built the pyramids obv" – a message that was retweeted over 84,000 times by Sunday morning.

The message struck a nerve in Egypt, with leaders and experts from the country responding to the conspiracy theory, the BBC reported.

Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation Rania al-Mashat responded with a tweet that urged Musk to explore evidence about the building of the structures, and she appeared to invite Musk to visit and see the pyramids for himself.

Advertisement

"We are waiting for you," al-Mashat said.

Archaeologist and Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass posted a video in response to Musk's claim, saying the argument was a “complete hallucination.”

“I found the tombs of the pyramids' builders, that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,” Hawass said in a video on his official Facebook page.

“The pyramids were a national project of the whole nation. Ramsees II was an Egyptian from Sharqia.”

Hawass initially did not intend to respond to Musk's tweet, but explained that he felt he had to after realizing how widespread such theories were, Egypt Today reported. Hawass advised Musk to read more about the pharaohs and the pyramids to realize that they have nothing to do with space and that Egyptians built the structures more than 4,000 years ago.

The minor argument breaks out after a UFO investigation unit in the Pentagon started to release documents from its decade-long research into sightings. The unit's reports have caused a stir, with claims of “off-world vehicles" and descriptions of objects of “undetermined origin” crashing on Earth.

Musk later appeared to acknowledge the possibility, tweeting a link to a BBC article about the pyramid builders, saying, “This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done.”