Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Arlington County vandalism spree

The Brief Arlington County police are searching for suspects in connection to a series of car break-ins after nearly three dozen vehicle windows were smashed over a matter of days. Investigators say the incidents usually happen late at night, and what is bizarre about the situation is that nothing of value seems to be the target: the suspects are simply going around and smashing car windows, Police have increased patrols in the affected areas and community leaders say they are planning to hold a meeting this Friday to push for better security.



Arlington County police are searching for suspects in connection to a series of car break-ins after nearly three dozen vehicle windows were smashed over a matter of days.

Investigators say the incidents usually happen late at night, and what is bizarre about the situation is that nothing of value seems to be the target: the suspects are simply going around and smashing car windows,

"In these cases, we have not had significant property being stolen, only windows being damaged," Ashley Savage of the Arlington County Police Department told FOX 5 D.C. "But we do recognize that creates concern within our community, and it costs a lot of work for, you know, the people who are victimized having to get their property restored."

What we know:

Police say the most recent incident happened early Monday morning in the 5000 block of 7th Road South. There, investigators found 14 vehicles with their driver’s side windows shattered.

Just two days earlier, officers found nine more damaged vehicles about a block away on South Florida Street. In that case, a witness reported seeing three masked suspects dressed in black trying to force their way into a tenth vehicle before taking off.

Just days before that, police located a dozen vehicles with broken windows in three separate areas near Potomac Yard.

Investigators say the vehicles vary in make and model, suggesting they are not targeting specific cars. However, Arlington County police say they do believe the cases are connected. They are looking for three male suspects aged about 18 to 24.

What they're saying:

The situation has left residents in the Arlington Mills neighborhood frightened and worried about who might be next while the suspects remain out there.

"Yeah, I’m really scared for my parents and my sister because their cars are parked on the street, and they have nowhere else to go," Jennale Velasquez told FOX 5. "I’m surprised to see the trash bags and tape all over."

"It’s been very frightening," Carolina Quintero added. "A lot of people's times are tough, and they have to come up with $500 to fix their car…if someone knows something, I hope they reach out to police and give their witness statement."

What's next:

Police say they have increased patrols in these neighborhoods. They are also urging residents to check their vehicles, remove any valuables and park in well-lit areas when possible. Anyone who notices suspicious activity is urged to contact Arlington County police.

Additionally, community leaders say they are planning to hold a meeting this Friday to push for better security.