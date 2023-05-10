Double shooting in Prince George's County leaves young girl, man in critical condition

A young girl and a man are in critical condition at a hospital after police said they both were shot inside a home in Prince George's County Wednesday night.

District Heights police said they responded to the call for the report of a shooting a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tanow Place in the Walker Mill area of the county.

Police said both victims are in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.