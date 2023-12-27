DoorDash drivers steal tip jar, donations from restaurants: police

Fredericksburg Police are asking the public for help identifying DoorDash drivers who stole money from two restaurants earlier this month.

On December 4, a DoorDash driver stole money from the tip jar at the Pig Pitt on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg.

On December 5, a DoorDash driver stole a raffle basket from an IHOP on Plank Rd in Fredericksburg. The basket was raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Both incidents were caught on video surveillance. Police have not confirmed to FOX 5 if the two incidents are connected or are believed to be the same person.

FPD asks for anyone with information to call 540-373-3122.