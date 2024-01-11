doctor-anthony-youn-shares-tips-on-turning-back-the-clock-naturally

Looking for natural options to reverse the effects of aging? Doctor Anthony Youn says you can use your body’s own regenerative abilities to turn back the clock naturally.

"Our bodies contain massive regenerative abilities, but we have to give it the right tools and the right environment for it to do so - to unlock our body's potentials," Youn said on FOX 5.

Youn said you can get your body’s autojuvenation process started by making five main changes to your lifestyle. He said changes to what you eat, when you eat, the use of nutritional supplements, proper skin care, and utilizing non-invasive treatments are key.

"By making these five changes, you can see amazing changes in your skin, in your energy level, and maybe even lose a few unwanted pounds," Youn said.

It’s never too late to start taking steps to reverse the effects of aging – and a good place to start is by beginning a simple skin care routine.

3 STEPS TO A SIMPLE SKIN CARE ROUTINE

- Use an antioxidant serum every morning, like vitamin C. Bonus if you add vitamin E to it!

- Use a sunscreen, at least SPF 30 in the morning.

- Apply a retinol every night. Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, and that's a great way to turn back the clock naturally.

If you only pick one anti-aging ingredient for skincare - retinol is the one, Youn said.

Also, try red-light therapy to improve collagen and reduce fine lines in the face.

His new book, ‘Younger for Life: Feel Great and Look Your Best with the New Science of Autojuvenation,’ is available now.